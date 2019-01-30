New event moves date to avoid busiest day

A NEW event due to be held on Henley’s busiest day of the year has been rescheduled following concern that it would cause more congestion on the roads.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun! 5k was due to take place on the Culden Faw Estate, off Marlow Road, on Saturday, July 6, the penultimate day of Henley Royal Regatta.

Now it has been switched to Friday, June 28 following concerns raised by residents and businesses, as reported in last week’s Henley Standard.

Billed as the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, the event will involve up to 5,000 participants

In a statement, the organisers said: “After finding out that a later date clashed with Henley Royal Regatta, the event has been brought forward by one week in order to minimise the impact on local residents.”

Alex Winters, a former Cbeebies presenter who came up with the idea of the event, said: “I’m hugely excited about bringing Gung-Ho! to the area so when I realised that the clash with the regatta would cause an inconvenience to local residents, I quickly made arrangements to move the event to another date.

“The new date will be a day out like no other. Anybody of any shape, size or fitness level will be able to get round the course and we are sure they will have an absolute blast in the process.”

Alex Dick, manager of the Culden Faw Estate, said: “It’s up to the organisers of any event to liaise with the local authorities and I would always advise them it was difficult time of year.

“We had a chat with the organosers and they were totally flexible about it.

“I don’t think it would have affected Henley Royal Regatta, it’s an early morning event and the traffic would be coming from the Marlow direction.”

Caroline O’Connor, commercial director at Phyllis Court Club, said: “I think it’s a sensible move and a good outcome for everybody.

“I think it was an oversight on their part and not looking at what else was going on in the area.”

Helen Gaynor, of the Northfield End Residents’ Association, said she was pleased the organisers had listened.

She said: “I had a little word with neighbours about it and they did all feel that Marlow Road is a much easier way in and out of Henley when the regatta is on and didn’t want anything to spoil that.

“We’re relatively untouched by these things and we would like it to remain so. We were all a bit concerned because the town is stuffed already at regatta time.”