Charity quiz

Monday, 04 February 2019
A QUIZ night to raise money for Camp Mohawk in Wargrave will be held on Wednesday, March 20.
The annual event at Redingensians Rams Rugby Club in Sonning will involve teams of up to eight people.
It costs £17.50 per person, or £120 for a team of eight, which includes dinner.
There will be a licensed bar and a raffle for which each team should supply a prize.
For more information or to book, email trustee Chris Stillman at chris.stillman
@campmohawk.org.uk
