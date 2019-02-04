Borough allocated ‘too many’ new homes

COUNCILLORS are to fight for a reduction in the number of new homes allocated to Wokingham.

The Government says the borough should accept 894 properties a year but the borough council says this number is disproportionate compared with other areas.

The council is currently preparing a local plan, which will propose where new housing, business and leisure developments should go over the next 20 years.

The document identifies more than 200 sites including eight in Wargrave parish and four in Charvil.

Last week, the council said it would “robustly” appeal to the Government to reduce its quota and agreed to challenge inappropriate developments.

Councillor Stuart Munro, executive member for strategic planning, said: “Wokingham borough has always had disproportionately high housing numbers, especially when compared with our neighbouring authorities, but now we feel that enough is enough.

“We are working to ensure that there is more affordable housing in our area to help more people to enjoy the chance to have a home of their own.

“But residents have made it quite plain that they think the Government’s current housing numbers are too high and, as a council, we need to stand up for local people.”

The Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham opposes development on green belt land.

The sites in Wargrave parish include the Hare Hatch Sheeplands and Hare Hatch garden centres and two pieces of land at the Primrose Nursery in London Road.

There is also a plot to the south of Bath Road, one at the junction of Bath Road and Wargrave Road and others at the eastern end of the Old House in Milley Lane, Hare Hatch, and Bear Cottage on the same road.

The Charvil sites are on land east and west of Park View Drive North, west of Park Lane, off Norris Green and behind Oaktree Cottage.