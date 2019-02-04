Clampdown on parking

POLICE are to be asked to patrol roads near a Wargrave school due to concerns over dangerous parking.

Wargrave Parish Council will ask police community support officers and Wokingham Borough Council’s civil parking team to visit School Hill during school hours.

Councillor Marion Pope said parents at the nearby Robert Piggott Junior School were parking along the road, making it hazardous for pedestrians and other motorists.

She said: “There aren’t yellow lines there but it’s a highway safety issue.”