Monday, 04 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Clampdown on parking

POLICE are to be asked to patrol roads near a Wargrave school due to concerns over dangerous parking.

Wargrave Parish Council will ask police community support officers and Wokingham Borough Council’s civil parking team to visit School Hill during school hours.

Councillor Marion Pope said parents at the nearby Robert Piggott Junior School were parking along the road, making it hazardous for pedestrians and other motorists.

She said: “There aren’t yellow lines there but it’s a highway safety issue.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33