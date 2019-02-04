Monday, 04 February 2019

Benefits of countryside

THE Open Spaces Society has criticised the Government for being vague about how it will measure its success in encouraging people to benefit from the natural environment.

The Henley-based pressure group says the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs only refers to people’s “engagement” with the countryside in a consultation paper.

It wants Defra to measure how people actively enjoy the outdoors and benefit from it and how the environment benefits from people’s greater appreciation of it.

