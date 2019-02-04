Benefits of countryside

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
THE Open Spaces Society has criticised the Government for being vague about how it will measure its success in encouraging people to benefit from the natural environment.
The Henley-based pressure group says the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs only refers to people’s “engagement” with the countryside in a consultation paper.
It wants Defra to measure how people actively enjoy the outdoors and benefit from it and how the environment benefits from people’s greater appreciation of it.
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say