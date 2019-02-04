Monday, 04 February 2019

‘Don’t clog up A & E’

PEOPLE with non-emergency health problems are being urged to visit minor injuries units rather than accident and emergency.

An NHS campaign in Oxfordshire is urging patients with small burns, bites and stings, sports injuries and infected wounds to visit units like that at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley rather than bigger hospitals, Posters have been distributed around the town to promote the unit.

Dr Ed Capo-Bianco, locality clinical director at Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Minor injury units provide excellent care for many injuries and also have X-ray facilities. The NHS 111 service can book people in or you can just turn up.”

