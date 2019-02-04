Monday, 04 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Noticeboard on move

A NOTICEBOARD which was removed from King’s Road car park in Henley could be relocated to Greys Road.

The double-fronted board had to be moved due to building work and town councillor David Eggleton suggested installing it near the pramwalk leading to the Gainsborough estate.

He told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee: “It’s more likely to be read because of people in the bus shelter and on the pramwalk.”

Councillor Sam Evans said that other locations should be considered and all signage in the town reviewed. “Some of the big signs are literally facing the wrong way and are sending people in the wrong direction,” she said.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33