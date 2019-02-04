Noticeboard on move

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
Monday, 04 February 2019
A NOTICEBOARD which was removed from King’s Road car park in Henley could be relocated to Greys Road.
The double-fronted board had to be moved due to building work and town councillor David Eggleton suggested installing it near the pramwalk leading to the Gainsborough estate.
He told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee: “It’s more likely to be read because of people in the bus shelter and on the pramwalk.”
Councillor Sam Evans said that other locations should be considered and all signage in the town reviewed. “Some of the big signs are literally facing the wrong way and are sending people in the wrong direction,” she said.
