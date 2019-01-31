Coldest night of winter with snow on the way

TEMPERATURES plummeted overnight in the coldest night of winter so far with snow on the way this evening (Thursday).

The Met Office recorded readings of almost minus 9 Celsius overnight in Benson.

Drivers were urged to take care with freezing fog and icy roads this morning, although gritting lorries had been out in force treating the highways.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and fog remain in place for some of today and tomorrow (Friday).

Three to seven centimetres of snow is forecast overnight in southern England.

This is likely to lead to travel delays on roads, railways and at airports, and hazardous icy conditions on roads and pavements.

Send your snow pictures to news@henleystandard.co.uk