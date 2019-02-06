Wednesday, 06 February 2019

School closes after death of staff member

WATLINGTON Primary School closed yesterday (Tuesday) after the death of a member of staff.

Their identity or circumstances surrounding their death have not been made public.

Oxfordshire County Council’s school closures page said the school in Love Lane was closed “due to health and safety”.

But a spokesman for the education authority confirmed this wasn’t the case.

He said: “The closure was due to the death of a member of the school staff. Our thoughts are with all in the school community.”

The school reopened as normal today (Wednesday).

