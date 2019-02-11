Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Dirty dancing...

FAIR play to John Howell, who took part in a Zumba class at Saturday’s Health and Wellbeing Day in Henley.

The Henley MP enthusiastically joined in with the aerobic dancing.

His efforts drew praise on Twitter from town councillor Will Hamilton, who said: “Well done, John, for taking part.”

However, another tweet poked fun at Mr Howell’s slightly dishevelled appearance, reading: “Have you been sleeping in your car all week?”

Admittedly, a winter coat and scarf is not the best attire for dancing — perhaps next year he will bring along yoga pants!

