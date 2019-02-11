Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils enjoy meeting Chinese counterparts

Pupils enjoy meeting Chinese counterparts

MORE than 20 children from China visited a Henley school.

The youngsters from Shaanxi Normal University spent a day at Badgemore primary in Hop Gardens as part of an eight-day trip to Britain.

They were introduced to pupils and then both sets of children spent the morning showing each other pictures of where they live and their hobbies before splitting into small teams to make structures out of dry spaghetti.

In the afternoon, some of the pupils performed shows and took part in origami and PE classes. The school was decorated with bunting which was made from a combined Chinese and Union flag.

Badgemore presented the visitors with a copy of the Henley Visitor Guide and toy bear from Asquiths in New Street, while the visitors gave the school a traditional screen print with the message “every day is good”.

Tim Hoskins, assistant headteacher at Badgemore, said: “It was a way of bringing together the two cultures. When you have groups of children in a room you don’t have to do anything, they just chat.

“The children modelled an amazing prejudice-free approach and realised that regardless of where we live or the colour of our skin or the language we speak, we are all human beings sharing one planet.

“Adults and politicians could learn a thing or two from watching these children interact. I was very proud.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33