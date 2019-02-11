Chelsea FC in school coaching

A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the Chelsea FC Foundation is to be introduced at the Piggott School in Wargrave.

The two-year development programme, which will start in September, will offer professional coaching and training to help students applying for university or seeking jobs in the sports industry.

Pupils will be able to study for a range of F A coaching qualifications, including the level 1, level 2 and goalkeeping level 1.

The new course will run alongside the school’s current coaching academy, which is open to 16- to 19-year-olds of either gender.

Students will also be offered work placements at the Chelsea FC Foundation, where they will work alongside coaches at the club, or sports placements at local primary schools and sports clubs, including the Nuffield Health Fitness Club, which is based at the school.

Andy Freeman, head of the Piggott coaching academy, said: “We are proud to offer an environment where like-minded, talented footballers can come together and develop themselves as players and people both on and off the pitch.

“Good habits and good behaviour are the cornerstones of our football programme and we believe in developing the person as well as the player.”

For more information, email Mr Freeman at

freemana@piggottschool.org