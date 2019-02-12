Therapists helping to take pressure off NHS

A RANGE of alternative therapies is available at the Be Well centre in Henley.

The centre, which is based at King’s Arms Barn, off King’s Road, is open from noon to 2pm on Mondays during school term time.

It offers 20-minute treatments in exchange for a £5 donation. Four therapists attend each session on a rota basis. The proceeds go to My Cancer, My Choices, a Reading charity that promotes complementary therapies for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate Crossland, a crystal healing therapist who has been involved with the centre since its launch in 2011, said: “It has slowly but constantly grown over the years and the more support we get, the more we are able to give to charity. It has helped so many people and can take the pressure off the NHS, which should be more open to these therapies as many people’s problems stem from emotional issues.

“Many people feel they’re coming to us as a ‘last resort’ but find it is more helpful than anything they’ve previously tried.”

Each week a list of the following week’s therapists is published on page 2 of the Henley Standard.