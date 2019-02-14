EXCLUSIVE: Pub pair to open new restaurant

A NEW bar and restaurant is to open in Henley in the spring.

The Hart Street Tavern is to take over the premises of the Cau restaurant in Hart Street, which closed last summer.

It will be run by David Holliday and Alex Sergeant, who have spent the last two years running the Bottle and Glass pub and restaurant in Binfield Heath after it was refurbished and extended.

The pair have signed a 20-year lease with landlord Juan Gil Rios who ran the La Bodega Spanish restaurant there for 10 years before it closed in August 2014.

The Hart Street Tavern, which takes its name from the Gramercy Tavern in New York, will employ 40 to 50 people.

It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offer 120 covers, including 22 in a private dining room.

Work to strip out the building began on Monday. The interior will be designed and fitted out by Spratley & Partners, who also worked on the transformation of the Bottle and Glass. Mr Holliday said: “We have wanted to have a place in Henley for a long time.

“We feel that a privately funded and privately run restaurant in that part of Henley is really exciting.

“We couldn’t be more happy with the location — it’s nice and close to the river and people see it after they come over the bridge.

“It’s going to be an all-day dining venue. We want to do modern British — I mean really, really tasty, simply put together, approachable food.”

The menu will include patés made in-house, a burger, whole fish roasted in the oven to share, salads, triple cooked chips and roasts on Sundays.

Mr Holliday added: “We will take bookings but you’ll always be able to walk in off the street and have a bite to eat.

“We will be buying in everything fresh, we will be baking things on site, we will be cooking over an open fire and we will have charcuterie at the bar.

The tavern will have large wine selection and sell Loddon and Rebellion beers and the proprietors are working with Heston Blumenthal's head mixologist on a range of cocktails.

The business will have a “soft” launch at the end of April.

Cau, an Argentinian steak restaurant chain, opened in January 2015 after a £1million refurbishment of the premises. It closed in July after its parent company went into administration.