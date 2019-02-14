Thursday, 14 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Appeal after burglary at café 

Appeal after burglary at café 

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man stole cash from a Henley café.

Spoon, in Duke Street, was targeted at about 1.30pm on December 28.

A man entered the business and went into a staff area where there was a safe, say police.

He was challenged by staff and told them he was looking for the toilets. They directed him to the toilets but the man then left the store with money taken from the safe.

Investigating officer PC Ollie Sykes, of the investigation hub based at Didcot police station, said: “This incident happened during a busy time of the day, and I believe that the man pictured may have important information that may assist my investigation.

“I would urge anybody who recognises the man to contact police.”

If you have any information call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43180394273.

 

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33