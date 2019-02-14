Appeal after burglary at café 

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man stole cash from a Henley café.

Spoon, in Duke Street, was targeted at about 1.30pm on December 28.

A man entered the business and went into a staff area where there was a safe, say police.

He was challenged by staff and told them he was looking for the toilets. They directed him to the toilets but the man then left the store with money taken from the safe.

Investigating officer PC Ollie Sykes, of the investigation hub based at Didcot police station, said: “This incident happened during a busy time of the day, and I believe that the man pictured may have important information that may assist my investigation.

“I would urge anybody who recognises the man to contact police.”

If you have any information call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43180394273.