President steps down

THE president of Cockpole Green Women’s Institute has stepped down after 11 years.

Adrienne Rance, 79, who has lived in Crazies Hill with husband Jim for 56 years, joined the WI more than 20 years ago.

During her tenure as president, membership of her branch has risen from 23 to 42.

Mrs Rance also served as chairwoman of the village’s residents’ association for seven years and co-founded Henley Riding for the Disabled with Jenny Murchie, from Warren Row.

She now volunteers at Crazies Hill Primary School and the Wargrave Luncheon Club as well as driving for the Twyford, Wargrave and District Volunteer Centre.

Mrs Rance is succeeded as branch president by Diane Bush, who also lives in Crazies Hill.