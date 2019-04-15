Wood saved

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
TREES at a beauty spot in Crazies Hill have had a preservation order placed on them.
Residents had been worried about the future of Malins Wood, which is popular with walkers, after the land was sold last year.
They asked Wokingham Borough Council for the order, which states that it is unlawful to “cut down, top, lop, uproot, wilfully damage, or wilfully destroy” any of the trees.
15 April 2019
