Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wood saved

TREES at a beauty spot in Crazies Hill have had a preservation order placed on them.

Residents had been worried about the future of Malins Wood, which is popular with walkers, after the land was sold last year.

They asked Wokingham Borough Council for the order, which states that it is unlawful to “cut down, top, lop, uproot, wilfully damage, or wilfully destroy” any of the trees.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33