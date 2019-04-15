Street shut for 10 days

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
WARGRAVE High Street will be shut for 10 days from Monday.
The closure is to allow BT to install new fibre cabling underground in order to create a new network for customers.
The road is expected to re-open on Thursday, April 25.
At the same time, temporary traffic lights will be in place in School Lane while BT carries out more cabling work.
15 April 2019
