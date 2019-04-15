A NEW High Sheriff of Berkshire has taken up office.

Lucy Zeal, who replaces Graham Barker, is already the High Steward of Wokingham, an honorary role.

The office of High Sheriff is the oldest royal appointment in the country, with each county in England and Wales having one.

The duties include attending royal visits in the county and supporting High Court judges as well as promoting voluntary work.

Mrs Zeal said: “‘It is a huge honour and a privilege to be offered the chance to serve the royal county of Berkshire.

“I am looking forward to giving my support to all those involved with administering justice, law and order in our county as well as the emergency services.

“This appointment is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the charity and voluntary work that is undertaken by so many people, which makes such a difference.”

Mrs Zeal succeeded her mother Lady Godsal as High Steward last year.