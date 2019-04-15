Road danger

ACTION is set to be taken over a dangerous road junction in Wargrave.

Parish councillors say traffic and parked cars on the corner of Hamilton Road and Victoria Road are hazardous to pedestrians, including children walking to the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “I think we need to get the police on board because it’s a major issue. Something has got to be done.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges is to arrange a meeting with Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority.