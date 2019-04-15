Road danger

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
ACTION is set to be taken over a dangerous road junction in Wargrave.
Parish councillors say traffic and parked cars on the corner of Hamilton Road and Victoria Road are hazardous to pedestrians, including children walking to the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools.
Councillor Marion Pope said: “I think we need to get the police on board because it’s a major issue. Something has got to be done.”
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges is to arrange a meeting with Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say