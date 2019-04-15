Drains check

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
STREET cleaning in Wargrave is to be reviewed following complaints from parish councillors.
The parish council has had to make two requests to Wokingham Borough Council for drains in the village to be cleared of debris.
Gutters in streets including Victoria Road have been clogged up over the winter and cannot be cleared by street sweepers.
The borough has agreed to review the standard of work from the previous clean.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say