Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drains check

STREET cleaning in Wargrave is to be reviewed following complaints from parish councillors.

The parish council has had to make two requests to Wokingham Borough Council for drains in the village to be cleared of debris.

Gutters in streets including Victoria Road have been clogged up over the winter and cannot be cleared by street sweepers.

The borough has agreed to review the standard of work from the previous clean.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33