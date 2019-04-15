Hall help hire

THE trustees of Shiplake memorial hall want to appoint a full-time manager to oversee its upkeep.

The hall, which was refurbished in 2013, is used by several community groups and takes up a lot of volunteer time.

Chairman Bob Partridge said that more revenue was needed to pay for the new post.

Meanwhile, the hall roof and insulation will need replacing in the next few years, which could cost up to £80,000.