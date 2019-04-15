Hall help hire

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
THE trustees of Shiplake memorial hall want to appoint a full-time manager to oversee its upkeep.
The hall, which was refurbished in 2013, is used by several community groups and takes up a lot of volunteer time.
Chairman Bob Partridge said that more revenue was needed to pay for the new post.
Meanwhile, the hall roof and insulation will need replacing in the next few years, which could cost up to £80,000.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say