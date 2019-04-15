Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hall help hire

THE trustees of Shiplake memorial hall want to appoint a full-time manager to oversee its upkeep.

The hall, which was refurbished in 2013, is used by several community groups and takes up a lot of volunteer time.

Chairman Bob Partridge said that more revenue was needed to pay for the new post.

Meanwhile, the hall roof and insulation will need replacing in the next few years, which could cost up to £80,000.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33