Theatre office

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A WORKSHOP at the Kenton Theatre in Henley is to be converted into an office.
Trustees at the Grade II listed venue in New Street will carry out the work along with other improvements, including replacing the stage floor and windows.
The plans were supported by the town council and approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the plannng authority.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say