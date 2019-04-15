A COLOUR run will be held in Stoke Row on May 18, start at the sports pavilion at 1.30pm.

Runners will be covered in coloured corn starch as they go around the 600m course.

Everyone who takes part will receive a medal and hotdog when they finish.

The event is in aid of the village school.

Entry cost £8.50, which includes a T-shirt. Runners should register by May 3 at www.stoke-row-school.co.uk