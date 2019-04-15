Smaller office

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
PLANS by the widow of Beatle George Harrison to build a new office at her Friar Park estate in Henley have been approved.
Olivia Harrison wants to extend a three-bay storage building, called the “Lightening Range” at the estate off Gravel Hill to include the office and lodgings.
Permission was granted in 2017 but Mrs Harrison wanted to make it smaller.
Her application was supported by Henley Town Council and approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.
15 April 2019
