Good use of money

ABOUT £7,000 raised by a campaign group for Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley will be spent to benefit patients.

The money held by the Townlands Steering Group could be used to pay for medical devices at the hospital off York Road and memorial benches in the grounds.

The money was raised by the Townlands Action Group. The steering group was founded in 2003 to fight plans to close the old Townlands Hospital and asked the community to help fund the campaign, which included attending demonstrations in London, obtaining legal advice and holding public meetings.

The new hospital was opened in 2016 and Ian Reissmann, who chairs the steering group, says the money would now better be spent on facilities there.

He said: “The steering group has succeeded beyond what most people thought was possible. There is now a new, state-of-the-art hospital with extended services and also a care home.

“Now there is no need for cash to support steering group activities, members supported the idea that the fund is dissolved and used to support patient needs. The Friends of Townlands Hospital have suggested some medical devices which could be purchased along with some memorial benches.”

These options will all be considered by a sub-group.

“I’d like to thank all those who have helped raise the money as part of the Townlands Action Group. Terry and Pauline Buckett, together with Louise Hastings, worked hard to keep raising funds. I’d also like to thank the community for years of moral and financial support.”