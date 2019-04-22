Clean help plea

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
A VOLUNTEER is needed to organise the annual spring clean in Wargrave.
The event, which is usually held in March, has previously been organised by parish councillor Marion Pope.
Anyone interested should call Cllr Pope on 0118 940 3533.
22 April 2019
