Sign support

PLANS for an illuminated sign at a new pub in Henley have been backed by town councillors.

The owners of the Hart Street Tavern want to install 3D letters on the front of the building as well as a double-sided hanging sign. Both would be illuminated with LEDs.

David Holliday and Alex Sergeant, who run the Bottle and Glass in Binfield Heath, have taken over the former Cau restaurant premises.