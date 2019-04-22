Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New shed ‘too big’

A WOMAN’S plans to erect a multi-purpose shed in her garden have been criticised by neighbours.

Clare White, who recently bought her house off Berskhire Road, says the the 4.6m high building would be used as an office, shed and for storage.

But neighbours say the shed would be too big and overlook their homes.

Helen Sperry, of Manor Road, told a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee: “The building will tower over the fence and result in loss of privacy, light and amenity. It’s already a very overdeveloped site and this is very unneighbourly.”

The Henley Society has also objected.

The committee agreed to recommend that the plans are refused permission.

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “My immediate thought when I saw this was they should have bought a bigger house.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33