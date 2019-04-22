New shed ‘too big’

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
A WOMAN’S plans to erect a multi-purpose shed in her garden have been criticised by neighbours.
Clare White, who recently bought her house off Berskhire Road, says the the 4.6m high building would be used as an office, shed and for storage.
But neighbours say the shed would be too big and overlook their homes.
Helen Sperry, of Manor Road, told a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee: “The building will tower over the fence and result in loss of privacy, light and amenity. It’s already a very overdeveloped site and this is very unneighbourly.”
The Henley Society has also objected.
The committee agreed to recommend that the plans are refused permission.
Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “My immediate thought when I saw this was they should have bought a bigger house.”
22 April 2019
