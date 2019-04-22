More time to find sites

THE deadline for assessing potential new sites to be included in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan has been extended.

The call for sites for the document, which is currently being rewritten, was due to end yesterday but Henley Town Council’s planning and project manager Cath Adams said this should be extended by three months.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s planning committee, she said there had been no engagement with the community as the application process for Government grants had not begun.

Mrs Adams said: “Once we do the engagement, if we say we had a call for sites but it finished six weeks ago it doesn’t look very good.”

The cost of extending the call for sites to July is £450, which will be spent on advertising. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We’ve got homes to allocate and we can pick and choose where they go, so the more sites the better.”

The original plan, which was approved in a referendum in 2016, is being updated to take account of developments that have taken place since then with hundreds more homes still to be built. The new plan will need to comply with South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan.