Home retains ‘good’ rating from healthcare regulator

A CARE home in Shiplake has retained its “good” rating from the healthcare regulator.

Lashbrook House in Mill Road was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission over two days in January.

It was awarded a good rating in four categories — effectiveness, care, response and leadership — as well as overall but in the other category, safety, it required improvement. The home was also rated good after its last inspection in 2016.

The inspectors’ report said the staff worked hard and they were clearly well known by the residents whom they treated with “kindness and compassion”.

It also praised the range of activities and visits organised by the home and the choices afforded to residents to allow them to feel in control of their lives.

The inspectors said: “There was a strong and effective management team who led by example to promote people’s rights and ensure they were supported to live full and meaningful lives.”

They said safety at the home needed to improve as residents were not always protected from risks associated with their conditions because health professional guidance was not always followed but they added: “The registered manager took immediate and effective action to address issues raised.”

Emma Fielder, manager at Lashbrook House, said: “The team all work with care to improve the residents’ lives and knowing that our hard work has been recognised is really great.”