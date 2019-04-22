Photographer snaps up professional qualification

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Henley has achieved a prestigious professional qualification.

Can Sengunes, 49, of King James Way, has been made an associate of the Master Photographer Association.

He has been working as a photographer since 1989, first as a freelance before joining Oxfordshire estate agent Breckon & Breckon eight years ago. He joined the association last year and spent six months working on his submission.

He produced a panel of 20 photographs of home interiors for the commercial category.

This was presented to a panel of five fellows of the association along with a profile of his work and business practices.

He had applied for a licentiate, the first level of qualification, but the judges said his work was so good that they upgraded him to associate level.

They said the images showed quality individually as well as forming a cohesive body of work when viewed together.

Mr Sengunes said: “Associateship of the MPA is a very difficult qualification to achieve as it takes a great deal of time, work and dedication to your art. Many photographers entering the association remain at licentiate level, so reaching the required standard is a massive achievement.

“I’m over the moon to be upgraded by the judges.

“The next stage is a fellowship, which I was very close to getting. That takes a while to do that because it’s even more difficult.

“In the next year or so I will go for that.”