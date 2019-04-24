£35,000 equipment gift to hospital

TOWNLANDS Memorial Hospital in Henley has received three new pieces of medical equipment.

They were donated by the Friends of Townlands and the Townlands Action Group.

The machinery is:

• An ultrasound scanner and probes, which provide images from inside the body.

• An indirect opthalmoscope, which provides better eye

imaging.

• A Clavis handheld EMG device, which can stimulate nerves and guide injections into muscle.

The ultrasound scanner cost almost £30,000 and was bought with a legacy donation from the Friends’ late chairman Gerry Andrews.

The opthalmoscope cost £2,836 which came from a legacy donation from the late Daisy Truss.

The EMG device cost £2,250 and was donated by the Townlands Action Group in memory of the late Henley town councillor Terry Buckett.

A formal presentation of the equipment took place at the hospital in York Road when members of the Friends gathered to see it.

Dr Antoni Chan, a consultant rheumatologist, said: “We want to thank all of you. We are all here making use of this kit to improve our service. We wanted to thank you very much.”

He said the ultrasound scanner could be used to help people with arthritis and in pain clinics, urology, orthopedics and neurology.

“Anybody who comes and does clinics here will have access to the machine,” said Dr Chan.

“It will be better for the patient because they do not have to travel into Reading for ultrasound scans.”

He said the opthalmoscope would will help doctors to assess patients’ eyes in more detail.

It would be especially useful with children and young people as it was easy to use and non-invasive.

“There are many benefits with doing it this way,” said Dr Chan. “You get a bigger view of the eye and can see the whole of the back of the eye.”

He said the EMG device helped to measure muscle

condition.

“It is very useful when they are doing botox injections for people with neurological conditions,” he said. “The machine will tell you if the injection is working because it gives out a soundwave to see whether the muscle is more relaxed.

“It is almost as if you are listening to the muscle to see the effectiveness of the treatment.

“If you give someone a treatment and you want to know whether it is working or not, you can measure the condition of the muscle.”

Judith Nimmo-Smith, who chairs the Friends of Townlands Hospital, said it was good that the group could help.

She said: “Our aim is to help in providing better access to services. We have regular substantial donations and at the moment the money we have is largely from legacies.

“We had not been spending this money because we did not want to do it until the future of the hospital was assured.”

The annual meeting of the Friends of Townlands Hospital will be held in the Maurice Tate room at the hospital on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 7pm.