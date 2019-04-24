Streets are deep-cleaned ready for visitors

STREETS in Henley town centre are being deep-cleaned for the start of the visitor season.

Market Place, Duke Street, Bell Street, Friday Street and parts of Reading Road will be tackled by Justin York, of the Totally Floorless cleaning company. He is using a machine which uses jets of water attached to rotating blades and will spend about five hours a day cleaning.

This is the first of three deep cleans that the town council has arranged, The other two will take place before and after Henley Royal Regatta in July.

Lorraine Hillier, who chairs the council’s town and community committee, said: “We are delighted that Justin is using this state-of-the-art machinery, which has even managed to remove gum from the pavement. It uses very little water so it doesn’t oversaturate the streets. We’ve just started with this clean so we will have to see how it goes but it’s looking fantastic so far. We just want the town to look its best.”

Mayor Glen Lambert added: “We are an internationally famous town with the premier rowing event of the world when thousands of people descend on the town so it needs to look its best. t’s equally important that after the regatta the town is cleaned again but it’s not just about the regatta and I’m keen to have it looking good all year round.”