Monday, 29 April 2019

Road closure

BLAKES Lane in Wargrave will be closed next week for gas works by SGN.

It will be shut at the junction with the A4 Bath Road from Monday to Friday. A diversion will be in place.

Part of Park Lane in Charvil was closed for six hours on Wednesday for repair work by Thames Water.

