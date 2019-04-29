Road closure

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
BLAKES Lane in Wargrave will be closed next week for gas works by SGN.
It will be shut at the junction with the A4 Bath Road from Monday to Friday. A diversion will be in place.
Part of Park Lane in Charvil was closed for six hours on Wednesday for repair work by Thames Water.
29 April 2019
