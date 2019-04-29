Monday, 29 April 2019

Familiar runner

KEEN horse-racing followers in Wargrave may have a new name to back in this year’s Derby as a horse named after the village is set to take part.

Wargrave, a three-year-old colt, has been entered in the race at Epsom in June after an impressive start to his career.

He has raced six times and beat 14 rivals at Naas in Ireland earlier this month.

The horse was sired by champion racehorse Galileo at Cayton Park Stud in Wargrave, which was previously part of the Juddmonte Farms estate owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family.

He is trained by Irishman Fozzy Stack.

Wargrave joins the ranks of other racehorses named after the area. Berkshire won twice at Newmarket and Twyford competed at national hunt.

