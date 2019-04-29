Teamwork is the key as volunteers spring clean church

VOLUNTEERS spent a morning cleaning St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

Eight people used long-handled brooms to clean the ceilings of the church off Station Road and then the lower levels. The clean takes place every year in spring. Churchwarden Christine Walker said: “The church relies on volunteers to keep it clean and tidy.

“They do the cleaning tasks weekly but once a year we organise a spring clean to tackle those areas that are out of plain sight or just too difficult to tackle. The more volunteers there are, the quicker the jobs get done.

“You don’t need many people up ladders with long-handled feather dusters to make inroads into layers of dust, chasing away the winter cobwebs, cleaning light fittings and for the ground level crew sweeping, vacuuming, dusting and polishing.

“It’s good to work as a team. It’s a time of fellowship and leaves the church clean, fresh and welcoming.”