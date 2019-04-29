Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teamwork is the key as volunteers spring clean church

Teamwork is the key as volunteers spring clean church

VOLUNTEERS spent a morning cleaning St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

Eight people used long-handled brooms to clean the ceilings of the church off Station Road and then the lower levels. The clean takes place every year in spring. Churchwarden Christine Walker said: “The church relies on volunteers to keep it clean and tidy.

“They do the cleaning tasks weekly but once a year we organise a spring clean to tackle those areas that are out of plain sight or just too difficult to tackle. The more volunteers there are, the quicker the jobs get done.

“You don’t need many people up ladders with long-handled feather dusters to make inroads into layers of dust, chasing away the winter cobwebs, cleaning light fittings and for the ground level crew sweeping, vacuuming, dusting and polishing.

“It’s good to work as a team. It’s a time of fellowship and leaves the church clean, fresh and welcoming.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33