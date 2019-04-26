Firefighters tackle blaze at beauty spot

PART of a Henley beauty spot was destroyed in a suspected arson today (Friday).

Firefighters were called at about noon to Marsh Meadows, near the River & Rowing Museum, and used hoses to extinguish the blaze.

Contractors working on the roof of the museum spotted a group of teenagers, who are believed to have started the fire, before fleeing in a blue Ford Fiesta.

Firefighters spent about an hour on the scene and a section of grass was scorched and left blackened.

The museum’s operations director Lynne Adam told Henley Standard: “We believe it was started by some local children.

“It was quite well developed – there was a lot of smoke.

“Our team called the fire brigade and the police.

“The firefighters used the museum car park to access Marsh Meadows. Our team moved cars away from that side and people off the deck.

“I asked the fire brigade if they would like us to evacuate but they were happy for us to stay put. We just closed the windows.”

