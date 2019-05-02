Olympian cuts ribbon at fitness centre

SWIMMER Sharron Davies officially opened the new fitness centre at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

More than 1,000 people attended on Saturday as the 56-year-old Olympian, who won silver in the women’s 400m medley at the 1980 Moscow Games, cut a ribbon in front of the £4 million building then took a tour and tried some of the equipment.

She spent about 15 minutes on a treadmill and other cardio machines as part of the club’s Thames Challenge, in which members are encouraged to undertake short sponsored workouts in aid of the Thames Hospice, its charity for the year.

Afterwards she had lunch with club chairman Barry Jackson and member Sue Sharland, who won her seat alongside them in a prize draw, before helping to bury a time capsule which is to be opened when the club marks its 150th anniversary in 2056. This contains photos and other artefacts supplied by the club’s interest groups plus a letter from Mr Jackson to his future counterpart.

Davies also posed for photographs beside a bronze sculpture depicting her as a mermaid which has been installed by the front entrance. This was created by artist Jonathan Wylder, of Nettlebed, with whom she has been friends for 30 years.

The piece is based on an identical one which he sculpted a decade ago for the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes on the Isle of Wight after being commissioned by Lord Iliffe and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr Wylder, who attended the launch and gave a short talk on how he made it, arranged for Davies to attend after suggesting it to the club’s head receptionist Mia Gibbons, another friend who has modelled for him in the past.

Also present were Olympic swimmer Neil Nicholson, who competed for Britain in two events in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and Victoria Lucass, who works as a personal trainer at the club and was part of the GB women’s synchronised swimming team at the 2012 Games in London.

The centre, which was built on the old tennis courts at the private members’ club, off Marlow Road, was awarded planning permission last summer.

It features a 20m swimming pool plus a gym, exercise studio, saunarium and treatment and changing rooms. It offers Pilates, aqua fit and salsa classes and therapies such as beauty, physiotherapy and podiatry.

Membership numbers hit the maximum of 3,250 as construction was finishing so anyone wanting to join must go on a waiting list.

The opening also included an exhibition by the club’s photography group and a classic car display featuring a Ford Model T from 1906.

There were demonstrations of sports including tennis, croquet and Zumba dancing. Most visitors were either members or on the list but several newcomers applied to join on the day.

Davies, of Bath, who also won two gold medals at the 1978 Commonwealth Games, told the Henley Standard: “I’d been hearing about the work that was going on at the club for some time and it’s just a shame that I don’t live in the area so I won’t be able to benefit.

“It was some years ago that I sat for Jonathan’s sculpture and it’s lovely to see it again as I don’t get to see it very often, although I do get a lot of sailors sending me photographs as they go past. The fitness centre is absolutely amazing. The gym is well put together with some really nice equipment, it’s airy and the pool is lovely and warm. It’s also spotlessly clean, which is what you want in a healthy environment.

“The club’s members are very lucky to have this and I’m looking forward to meeting as many of them as possible.”

Mr Wylder, who used to live in Woodlands Road, Henley, said: “I’m so honoured to be here and I have to say it’s an impeccable centre. To have my sculpture here is really quite special. I first met Sharron after I was interviewed by a magazine and said she was one of three people I’d like to sculpt along with Frank Bruno and Clint Eastwood. They told her and she phoned me up to ask if I wanted to sculpt her. I think I’ve done about 13 sculptures of her, she is a beautiful muse and incredible athlete.

“I remember I had a small pool at my old house and one time when she was visiting she dived in, landed in the middle and surfaced at the other end without taking a single stroke.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this and would love to become a

member although I think they’re pretty full at the moment! It’s the first time I’ve been here and I’m very impressed.” Miss Lucass, who has been working at the centre since its “soft” opening in September last year, said: “It’s an amazing place and I’m very lucky to work here.

“It’s been a long time in the making and it’s great that members can finally use it. Everyone seems so positive and it’s exceeded all expectations.”

Mr Jackson said: “It was a fabulous day and had a great buzz even if the weather could have been a little bit nicer. It was so lively that it felt like the royal regatta was already here.

“Jonathan’s talk about the sculpture was absolutely fascinating and I think a lot of people could have listened to him for hours.

“The members have taken to the centre massively and we now have a waiting list of about 150 people, which I think is the most we’ve ever had, and it was nice that we could invite some of the people on that list to have a look around.”

The club’s commercial director Caroline O’Connor said: “It was a huge success as we had about double the numbers we were expecting and there was such a huge buzz across the whole club. The centre was incredibly popular even before the opening and this generated some further interest.”

She added: “I think Sharron was very impressed at the quality of the equipment in the gym and the size of the pool.”