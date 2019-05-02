Firefighters form guard of honour for ex-colleague

CURRENT and retired Henley firefighters formed a guard of honour at the town’s station in memory of a former colleague.

The 13 participants stood to attention as Ken Brooks’ funeral cortege drove past the station in West Street on Friday morning last week. It then proceeded to Henley Crematorium in Caversham, where his memorial service took place.

Participants included Ivor Gosby, Paul Crace and Victor Warner, who worked alongside Mr Brooks, and Darran Gough, a crew commander in the West Midlands Fire Service who started his career at Henley shortly after Mr Brooks retired.

The hearse carrying Mr Brooks slowed down as it approached the station and came to a stop outside, where a fire engine had been parked with its lights on. The officers, who were watched by his daughter Rachel, bowed their heads to observe a minute’s silence before it continued.

Mr Brooks was born in Marlow in 1946 and attended the town’s secondary modern school before leaving at 15 to take up an apprenticeship as a carpenter and joiner, which remained his profession for the rest of his life.

He moved to Henley with his first wife Susan York, who still lives in the town, during the Sixties and joined the fire service shortly after that. He served for about 20 years before leaving to focus on his carpentry work.

He and Mrs York had two children, Rachel and Paul, and divorced in the early Eighties. He married his second wife Jill in 1985 and the pair moved into her house in Singers Lane, where they spent the rest of the marriage together.

In 2016 he featured in the second volume of 100 Faces of Henley, a book which celebrated well-known figures in the community and was sold in aid of good causes.

Mr Brooks was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and was cared for at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed before being transferred to the Acacia Lodge care home in Henley on April 5, three days before he died.

Mr Crace, who organised the parade, said: “Ken was a really well-known figure in the town and a bit of a lad although he would do anything for anyone. He loved to go out and socialise and was probably more happy out on the town, talking to people over a glass of wine than he was staying indoors.

“I worked with him for quite a while and did the same odd jobs in building and maintenance. Henley used to be more like that — there were more independent tradesmen who would work with each other and the fire and police stations had their own clubs and bars with a real social scene.”

Mrs Brooks said: “I was absolutely delighted that the crew decided to do this and think he would have been tickled pink.

“He was a real action man with bounds and bounds of energy. Even when he was on his last legs and being transferred to the home, he was still talking about the things he would do when he got home. Despite being quite little he was very strong and would have a go at anything.

“He was one of those people who would always wake up in a sunny mood and with plans that he would see through. Although the fire service wasn’t part of his life when we married, he stayed in touch with his colleagues and loved to chat about the old days.

“It was the perfect job for him as he was a very generous, giving man and he probably ought to have been doing it full time. He was very kind and never asked much from life but was content to live from day to day.”

Former station officer John Gosby, who attended the funeral, said: “He always mixed very well with the lads. He was a smashing chap and it was a real shame when he took the decision to retire.

“Ken was always full of life and a great sport who would join in with anything and his knowledge of buildings was always good to draw upon when fighting a fire.

“It was great that some of the old lads were there to see him off and I was very pleased that the current crew were prepared to put themselves out and show some respect. It just shows how highly people thought of him.”

Mr Gough, who now lives in Banbury, said: “I joined the service just after Ken left but he was a regular at the social club, which had a real family atmosphere in those days. We had a lot of fun times and I felt it was important to take part in this.”