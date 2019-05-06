Residents could get connected

RESIDENTS of Crazies Hill could be offered an alternative to a delayed broadband service in the village.

Richard Bush, chairman of Wargrave Parish Council, says he has been in contact with Countryside, which offers a wireless service transmitted from a mast in Woodcote.

The village agreed a deal with provider Gigaclear in July 2016 but the £3.5million project has stalled after the company ran into problems with groundworks.

The work is unlikely to be completed until the end of the year, more than two years later than first planned.

At the council’s annual parish assembly on Tuesday last week, Cllr Bush said Countryside offered a good service but would only be available to those who could receive the signal from Woodcote.

He said: “I’ve sourced Countryside, a radio broadband system which offers a reliable line-of-sight service across the river from Woodcote. Of course not everyone has a line of sight.”

Crazies Hill, where residents currently experience speeds as slow as two megabits per second, has not been covered by BT’s Superfast Berkshire programme.