Gone digital

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
THE newly electrified scoreboard at Wargrave Cricket Club is up and running.
The scoreboard at the recreation ground off Recreation Road was connected to an electricity supply to allow the club to update scores digitally.
It was used for the first time during last Saturday’s friendly game between Wargrave and Wokingham’s second teams.
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say