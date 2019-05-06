Gone digital

Monday, 06 May 2019

THE newly electrified scoreboard at Wargrave Cricket Club is up and running.

The scoreboard at the recreation ground off Recreation Road was connected to an electricity supply to allow the club to update scores digitally.

It was used for the first time during last Saturday’s friendly game between Wargrave and Wokingham’s second teams.

