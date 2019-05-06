Floral festival

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
A FLOWER festival will be held to raise money for St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.
The annual event will see the church, off Station Road, decked out with floral displays by a team led by Sheila Williams.
The theme this year is “revelation” and will be open to view on June 28 and 29. Tickets cost £7 and include a glass of champagne.
06 May 2019
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
