Floral festival

A FLOWER festival will be held to raise money for St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

The annual event will see the church, off Station Road, decked out with floral displays by a team led by Sheila Williams.

The theme this year is “revelation” and will be open to view on June 28 and 29. Tickets cost £7 and include a glass of champagne.

