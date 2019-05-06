More repairs

Monday, 06 May 2019

A VICTORIAN wellhouse in Crazies Hill is to be repaired and refurbished.

Rebecca’s Well has fallen into disrepair, with missing roof tiles and water ingress in the brickwork.

Last year, at a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council, which owns it, Councillor Philip Davies suggested that a survey was carried out to discover the extent of the damage.

Now fellow councillor Andrew Luckwell says other work including repainting and brick repointing should be carried out at the same time as the repairs.

