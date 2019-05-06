More repairs

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
A VICTORIAN wellhouse in Crazies Hill is to be repaired and refurbished.
Rebecca’s Well has fallen into disrepair, with missing roof tiles and water ingress in the brickwork.
Last year, at a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council, which owns it, Councillor Philip Davies suggested that a survey was carried out to discover the extent of the damage.
Now fellow councillor Andrew Luckwell says other work including repainting and brick repointing should be carried out at the same time as the repairs.
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say