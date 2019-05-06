Charity grant

A CHILDREN’S charity in Checkendon has been awarded a £20,000 grant by the Postcode Local Trust.

Inside Out, which is based at Checkendon Equestrian Centre, runs days out for youngsters where they can ride horses, as well as programmes in schools.

The money came from the People’s Postcode Lottery, in which people pick lottery tickets based on a postcode.

Inside Out will use the grant to run days out and hire a programme director.