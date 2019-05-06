Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thames walk

A SPONSORED walk in aid of breast cancer research will be held on Sunday.

The Breast Walk Ever will follow a 13-mile route along the Thames Path from Shiplake College to Beale Park, near Pangbourne. It is part of a longer walk stating in Marlow earlier in the day.

More than 100 people are expected to set off on the half-marathon route at the college from 11am.

The event is being organised by Against Breast Cancer. Entry costs from £11 to £26. To register, visit www.breastwalkever.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33