Thames walk

A SPONSORED walk in aid of breast cancer research will be held on Sunday.

The Breast Walk Ever will follow a 13-mile route along the Thames Path from Shiplake College to Beale Park, near Pangbourne. It is part of a longer walk stating in Marlow earlier in the day.

More than 100 people are expected to set off on the half-marathon route at the college from 11am.

The event is being organised by Against Breast Cancer. Entry costs from £11 to £26. To register, visit www.breastwalkever.org