Honouring war dead

A BOOKLET detailing the lives of servicemen from Wargrave who were killed during the First and Second World Wars has been compiled by the village branch of the Royal British Legion.

Members of the group researched the 69 men, whose names are engraved on a memorial in Mill Green, to create a “Wargrave Roll of Honour”.

They used information from the archives of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Imperial War Museum and other military institutions.

Each of the servicemen has an entry detailing their military service and, where possible, where and how they died. The information has also been transcribed in to a leatherbound book of remembrance which is kept in a cabinet at St Mary’s Church in the village.

Copies of the booklet are available by contacting chairman David Smith on 0118 940 4752 or branch secretary Richard Butler on 0118 940 3707. Donations to the branch are appreciated.