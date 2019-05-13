Council agm

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
THE annual meeting of Charvil Parish Council will be held at the village hall on Wednesday from 8pm.
Members will discuss their achievements over the past year and will seek suggestions from villagers. Refreshments will be served.
13 May 2019
More News:
Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Amenity group in danger of closure after 57 years
A GROUP set up in the Sixties to preserve ... [more]
Mobile home owner plans to replace it with house
A MAN’S plans to replace a mobile-style home with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say