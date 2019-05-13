AN arts and crafts event for children will be held at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave on Sunday

The Messy Church event, run by curate Hugh Barne, will include singing and tea for the children and their parents. It will focus on passages from Mark’s gospel.

A holiday club for children aged five to 11 will be held at the church from August 28 to 30. For more information, email Camilla Cook on camillacook

@btconnect.com