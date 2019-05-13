Meeting on delayed broadband

COUNCILLORS want a meeting with broadband provider Gigaclear to discuss delays in bringing superfast broadband to Crazies Hill.

Villagers agreed a deal with the company in July 2016 but the £3.5million project has stalled after the company ran into problems with groundworks.

The work is unlikely to be completed until the end of the year, more than two years later than first planned.

Now Wargrave Parish Council wants to meet project managers to discuss the problems.

Councillor Philip Davies, who is a member of Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association, said: “We’ve been making enquiries to see what the hold-up is.

“They say it has been put back a little but we know it has been put back by at least 18 months. They are fundamentally behind on a lot of projects in Berkshire and more widely.

“At the moment it’s not good, so a meeting would be a wonderful thing for us.”

Chairman Richard Bush said the meeting should be a priority for the council.

Residents of Crazies Hill currently experience speeds as slow as two megabits per second.

The village was not covered by BT’s Superfast Berkshire programme.